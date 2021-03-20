Lasalle woman in critical condition following apparent domestic assault

A 29-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition following what police say appears to be a result of domestic assault in Lasalle.
Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Saturday morning. Officers discovered the injured woman moments upon arrival at the apartment located on Des Oblats St. near Bergevin St.
According to police, the victim's boyfriend, a 32-year-old man was arrested at the apartment and was interviewed by investigators while in custody on Saturday.
An investigation of the premises at the apartment was conducted Saturday morning.
