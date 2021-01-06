Côte St. Luc resident Larry Goldstein is one of many Montrealers this year who have helped those who have had to isolate this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goldstein, 71 and a former Dollard des Ormeaux resident, has been involved in medical publishing and is now semi-retired. He and his wife Janet have a decades-long history of community involvement and volunteering.
“The COVID emergency has served to magnify the needs of the Jewish community at so many levels,” he says. “And we are both committed to being able to help in any way that we can.”
Helping out via a Federation CJA volunteers group, Goldstein has been, since the beginning of the shutdowns, delivering isolation kits to the elderly, including such items as food and sanitizing wipes; kits to healthcare workers; Hanukkah isolation kits to the elderly, including puzzles and blankets; and groceries and frozen goods for families in need all throughout the community.
“As different needs come up that have to be fulfilled, myself and others would respond, saying we’re available,” he pointed out. “We didn’t just deliver to Jewish organizations, we would go to the Father Dowd Residential Centre, Ste. Anne’s Veterans Hospital. This is going throughout the entire community. The farthest I’ve gone is Griffintown in the east and Ste. Anne’s in the west, as well as Laval and Lachine.
“Sometimes, when the postings would appear, we’d agree to help assemble packages, other times we’d work in The Family Store (a subsidized grocery warehouse and a community partner of Federation CJA).”
Goldstein said he wanted to do his part to help in this time of need.
“During COVID you want to do something. If you’re retired, you have time on your hands and if you have a history of giving back, you want to do that. When I heard about this effort, I just jumped at the opportunity to volunteer.”
For more information about Federation CJA’s efforts, visit www.federationcja.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.