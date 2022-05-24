Language law Bill 96 adopted 78-29

Bill 96, the expanded language law proposed by the Legault government, was adopted by the National Assembly Tuesday afternoon by a vote of 78-29.
The Liberals voted against it saying the law goes too far, while the Parti Québécois also voted against it, saying the law does not go far enough.
Constitutional lawyer Julius Grey told the media earlier Tuesday that he is joining with other lawyers in challenging Bill 96, even as the government will be invoking the notwithstanding clause.
"We will… address the international tribunals, the United Nations Human Rights Committee," Grey told CTV News, also telling CJAD's Elias Makos Show the law is "the most gratuitous use of power I've ever seen, all the other ones were more limited. Bills 21 and 96 together are a notice by the Quebec government that whenever Quebec policies are in place, the Charter [of Rights and Freedoms] becomes a mere suggestion and it doesn't have to be followed. The use of the notwithstanding clause makes this a really important battle."
Grey also slammed the Trudeau government as being "completely spineless before what is really an attack on Pierre Trudeau’s legacy, the Charter."
Amongst other provisions, Bill 96 will force new immigrants to communicate in French with the Quebec government six months after they arrive, enable Quebec's Justice Minister to decide how many judges must be bilingual, cap enrollment levels at English CEGEPS, force unilingual English students to take French classes, and give language inspectors the right to conduct searches and seizures without a warrant.
A protest calling on the federal government to disallow Bill 96 will be held at the cenotaph at Girouard Park in NDG, at Sherbrooke and Girouard, 1 p.m. Sunday May 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.