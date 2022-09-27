Lanes closed on 13 this weekend

Traffic between Highway 520 and the de Liesse tunnel will run in the opposite direction on Highway 13 this weekend with only one lane available in each direction. Contraflow traffic heading south will run from Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. This means that the entrance leading from A-520 West to A-13 North will be closed and congestion is expected.
