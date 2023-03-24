St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, speaking partially in Greek, marked Greek Independence Day, which takes place March 25.
"It is the day that marks the beginning of the Greek War of Independence, the start of the revolution which would allow the people of Greece to regain their freedom after 400 years of Ottoman occupation," she told the Commons on March 21.
The MP explained that in 1821, "the words 'eleftheria i thanatos', meaning 'freedom or death,' became the slogan of the nation and brave men and women fought courageously for a better future for their country, for a liberated Greece."
Lambropoulos highlighted "heroic revolutionaries like Theodoros Kolokotronis, Laskarina Bouboulina and Rigas Feraios, who wrote: 'It is finer to live one hour as a free man than 40 years as a slave and prisoner.'
"It is thanks to the heroes of 1821 that Greeks are still around today to thrive in communities around the world. We remember them, we march in their honour, and the Canada–Greece Parliamentary Friendship Group [hosted] a reception on Parliament Hill to celebrate the occasion."
