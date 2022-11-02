St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos is encouraging members of the community to give generously to her annual holiday food and clothing drive, which takes place until Dec. 16.
The MP pointed out that the “season of giving is fast approaching.” Her office is collecting “donations of non-perishable food items and new or lightly used clothing as part of our annual holiday drive.
“You will be able to drop off these donations at the office of MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos at 750 Marcel-Laurin Blvd., suite 102, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.” her office says. “If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at 514-335-6655.”
The donations will be distributed “during the holiday season and will be helping many families in St. Laurent.
“We have partnered with the local organization Centre communautaire Bon Courage to help distribute donations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.