Lachine borough council has awarded a professional services contract for a complete redevelopment of Brewster Park.
The borough will renovate the facilities, particularly for urban furniture, lighting and playgrounds redesigned for toddlers and young people, while integrating an ecological function into the park, namely stormwater harvesting. “We are taking advantage of the rehabilitation of 44th Avenue,” said Borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic. “This will be our first park that will receive rainwater from the mineralized spaces that surround it.”
The new design will have to include water retention areas for periods of heavy rain. The borough will build green infrastructure on 44th Avenue this year to collect water from the roadway that currently flows into the park. An assessment of the tolerance of existing trees to occasional flooding will be conducted and demineralization will be performed by removing sections of asphalt trail parallel and redundant to sidewalks. Construction is scheduled to begin next summer.
