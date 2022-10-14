The city of Montreal announced Thursday that the Lachine Museum will adopt a new mission, its goal being to focus on the evaluation of the Le Ber-Le Moyne heritage site. The museum will also showcase its growing archeological and historical collection to display and explore Indigenous and European occupancy, as well as industrialization and urban development.
Ericka Alneus, head of culture and heritage on Montreal’s executive committee said, “Focusing the mission around the promotion of history and archeology will allow the Lachine Museum to fully play its role. Founded in 1948, it preserves nearly 15,000 objects from different types of collections. All these artifacts bear witness to the history of the Le Ber-Le Moyne heritage site as well as the evolution of Lachine society” she also spoke about the importance of its connection to First Nations history to Montrealers, and how the museum will explore that link between them “Our museum is strategically positioned to tell the stories of collaboration between Montrealer’s and First Nations in building modern Canada.”
The museum is part of the Le-Ber-Le Moyne heritage site, including a fur warehouse built in 1803, as well as the oldest complete building in Montreal, dating back to the 17th century.
