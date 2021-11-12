Doctors at Lachine Hospital are resorting to paying out of their own pockets to bring back respiratory therapists to reopen the hospital's emergency room.
Lachine Hospital physicians are offering incentives of $15,000 per year for two years for the first three respiratory therapists who step up to work at Lachine Hospital.
It has been determined that an investment of $90,000 over three years in order to encourage the return of respiratory therapists will be sufficient to keep the hospital's ER open 24/7 as it has been operating on reduced hours since November 8th.
Since the partial closure of the emergency room, the number of consultations during opening hours has decreased drastically. "We know our local Francophone population well, and their financial difficulties in travelling to the city or elsewhere to neighbouring hospitals. We know their health problems including respiratory disorders especially at this time of year. We are concerned that they will stay at home and not seek treatment even if they need it," ER physician at Lachine Hospital, Dr. Fahimy Saoud said.
When the scheduled closure was announced in mid-October, it was estimated that a minimum of two respiratory therapists were required to prevent the ER and ICU from closing. Two demonstrations have taken place in front of the ER's entrance and letters have been sent to Health Minister Christian Dube, Premier Legault's office and a resolution by all doctors at the Lachine Hospital.
Following multiple failed efforts to gain support from the provincial government, Dr. Saba along with his colleagues decided to take the matter into their own hands in order to protect their patients' needs. He took the matter so personally that he has launched an open channel requesting that respiratory therapists contact him personally so that he may follow the trajectory of the new candidates and make sure that they are not transferred by the MUHC to downtown hospitals. Lachine Hospital is recognized as the only Francophone hospital on the West Island and all its services including the ER and ICU are guaranteed by a resolution adopted unanimously by the National Assembly on June 7, 2007.
"It makes no sense that the Quebec Government and the MUHC are allowing one of Canada’s premier community hospitals to partially close its ER and completely close its ICU for a few missing respiratory therapists. Rather than penalizing the population of Lachine with this closure, we want to provide solutions with incentives to a few willing respiratory therapists" ER physician at Lachine Hospital, Dr. Danielle De Jong said.
To date, the Quebec Government has not responded to the letters and resolution of Lachine physicians sent over the past few weeks in order to prevent the closure of two of the hospital's core units.
According to Dr. Paul Saba, the MUHC has been moving healthcare workers from Lachine Hospital to downtown because they are incentivized to work there as a result of the critical care bonuses paid by the Quebec Government. Quebec's bonuses are given to downtown MUHC Hospital workers but not to Lachine Hospital workers. “We’re supposed to be part of the same family. This is an unfair practice and has to stop.” Dr. Saba explained.
According to Dr. Saba, it appears that the MUHC is unable to obtain these critical care bonuses for the Lachine Hospital from the Quebec Government. “The government has an obligation to provide the same salary incentives for healthcare workers who work at Lachine as for those who work downtown. This is unfair and has created the present crisis.” Dr. Saba said."It does not make sense to provide incentives for healthcare workers from abroad when we can’t do the same for our healthcare workers in Quebec. It is also noteworthy that nurses who want to work at Lachine and want to do supplementary hours are being forced by this partial closure of the emergency to work elsewhere. If this is not a planned gradual shut down of our emergency room, then what is?”
