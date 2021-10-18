The body of Pierre Lacroix, a 58-year old married father of two who worked out of Fire Station 64 in the borough of Lachine and a 30-year veteran of the force was found Monday morning. Lacroix fell from a capsized rescue boat with three colleagues into the St. Lawrence River early Sunday night. The three other rescuers were safe. Lacroix’s body was spotted via camera Monday morning, under the wreckage of the rescue boat.
On Sunday night, a rescue team comprised of the SPVM, the Sûreté du Quebec (SQ), the Coast Guard, and firefighters from Montreal and Longueuil had launched a search for the firefighter, who had been part of a team helping people in distress in another boat. The Montreal fire department boat capsized following the rescue mission.
Reports say it is not clear what caused the boat to capsize. Others who were on the rescue boat were recovered.
Chris Ross, president of the Montreal Firefighters Association, told the media he was sad about the final outcome of the search, and praised the rescue teams.
