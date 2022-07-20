The plans to fully transform Lachine Bay into a tourism center will be unveiled in 2023.
The borough of Lachine is looking at a recreational tourism plan that integrates sports, nautical and cultural development of the Bay, located between the Lachine Museum and the Quai de la 34e Avenue, a sector that extends from Locks #5 to the east, to the lighthouse on 34th Avenue to the west. That includes 8 km of riverside parks, two federal national historic sites, two museums (including the oldest building still standing on the island of Montreal), a performance hall and three of the oldest yacht clubs in North America.
“We began developing this plan with the population during the first consultations on the new riverside park and on the cultural development of Lachine” said Bourgh Mayor Maja Vodanovic, adding residents expressed a desire for swimming, water sports, fishing and nature preservation at the unique site at the confluence of different rivers, which has witnessed 2,000 years of exchanges between nations and continues to do so.
Several large-scale municipal projects will materialize in the coming years in this sector, along the bay, including repair of the new waterfront park and for René-Lévesque Park scheduled to begin this fall; work at the Maison de la Culture - Salle de l'Entrepôt; at the Lachine Museum; development of the Quai34 project; and development of a cultural quarter in the area.
In addition to the rich municipal heritage are federal heritage buildings and monuments, such as the Lachine Fur Trade and Lachine Canal National Historic Sites, the latter to receive investments for the Visitor Service Center of Locks #5, a sector that represents a wealth of heritage and history unique to Montreal.
Improving access to water, notably through the practice of non-motorized water sports and possible creation of a safe swimming space will contribute to creating an exceptional vacation destination 15 minutes from the city center. The final concept will be communicated publicly in the winter of 2023.
