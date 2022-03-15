Labour strife at Casino?

Montreal Casino croupiers have voted massively in favour of pressure tactics including a possible strike, over management’s refusal to call 100% of these employees back to work
“The particularly terrible thing about this situation is that even if the casino recalled 100% of those dealers, only 60% of the tables would be operational” says Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) representative Jean-Pierre Proulx. “We have already lost many workers. If the Casino does not reopen its gaming tables, players will go elsewhere. State casinos are where gambling is regulated in the safest and most responsible way. We must therefore protect them, because they generously fill state coffers.”
The union also accuses the Casino of wanting to carry out hundreds of hidden firings, which goes against the collective agreement still in force. “At the start of the pandemic, employees were paid until July 21, 2020. From that date, they were laid off. We are asking the employer to call them all back so that they can keep their employment relationship. Otherwise, as of July 21, there will be hundreds of workers who will lose their jobs forever.”
The Casino de Montréal, which opened at full capacity last week, is not an employer like any other says the union. Its employees are hired after a rigorous process, and each is investigated to verify their integrity. “They bring in a lot of money to the government to pay for our public services.”
After the 97.4% vote Monday in favour of tactics, starting Tuesday morning, croupiers will begin their first means of pressure, wearing a union shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.