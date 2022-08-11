The STM transit agency announced limits to its paratransit taxi service beginning Aug. 15, because of a labour shaortage.
"With the vast majority of trips being made by our intermediaries in the taxi industry, fewer drivers available also means fewer vehicles on the road to meet the needs of our customers," the STM statement says. "Such a situation could last a while and it will certainly have an impact on your daily life. We are aware of this, and we are working hard to find the solutions that will allow us to remedy it.
The adjustments to the service include.
• "From Monday Aug. 15, [we will] refuse the presence of optional companions. Note, however, that the presence of the parent of a client aged 14 and under will always be accepted."
• "[We will] favour transportation on the island of Montreal by limiting metropolitan trips, where the distance to be travelled limits the availability of the driver to make shorter trips."
"It will be beneficial for you to plan your travel requests in advance," the STM statement adds. "This will allow us to plan the availability of a vehicle more easily than for a trip planned in the very short term. With this in mind, if you need to cancel a trip, we ask that you notify us as soon as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.