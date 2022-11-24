The Lévis Police department opened a command centre on Wednesday on the grounds of Cité de la Santé hospital in Laval in connection with a missing persons file from 1997.
In January 1997, Lévis resident Pierrette Bouffard went missing without a trace and was never located. Several years later, police reopened the file, as a woman fitting her description was seen at the hospital between 2016 and 2019 by an employee, who is also a member of her family.
Bouffard is a white female and is now 66 years old. Police have used composite aging techniques to simulate her appearance at the time of her last sighting, and what would be her current appearance. She has blue eyes, gray wavy hair, a light complexion and weighs 141 lbs. Police investigators now want to meet with any current or former hospital employee, or anyone who has any information. They can contact them at 418-832-2911 or confidentially at 418-835-5436.
