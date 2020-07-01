Kudos for borough

The borough of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has picked up some kudos for three projects, by the Association des communicateurs municipaux du Québec.
The Plumes d’excellence awards recognized the city’s most populous borough for the originality and innovation of two communication initiatives.
A campaign to encourage public participation in consultations was a finalist in the event campaign category, the creation of an eye-catching, one-of-a-kind, inclusive concept for encouraging public participation catching the attentions of jurors. The borough developed its own visual style for promoting public consultation projects in CDN-NDG for Loyola district parks.
CDN-NDG was also a finalist in the visual or cultural identity category, its new visual signature bearing the slogan “CDN-NDG attachant” – expressing a strong connection between different neighbourhoods and people in Montreal’s most populous borough.
Finally, the Darlington Ecological Corridor project is a finalist for the October Conseil régional de l’environnement de Montréal awards. Launched in 2014, the project creates a 2.5 km green link between the Université de Montréal campus on the mountain and the Hippodrome, with opportunities for active transportation, stormwater management and food security benefiting area residents. The corridor connects the biodiversity of Mount-Royal to a “biodiversity highway,” that is the railway located north of Mount-Royal, through a collaborative, participative process with residents, municipality, institutions, businesses, organizations and experts) by the insertion of small interconnected ecological projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.