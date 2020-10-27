Montreal restaurants are experiencing “Pastagate 2.0” during a pandemic that is devouring their industry with close to 40% in Montreal facing complete closure by spring due to loss of revenue as a result of closures.
Kitchen 73, was visited by the OQLF last week at its RDP location shortly after closing hours. The owner, Carmine Anoia, allowed the OQLF inspector to explain the reason for his visit and asked the inspector to leave shortly after his arrival, because the inspector refused to acknowledge the result of a prior investigation into the restaurants name and signage and the current state of affairs for restaurants in the midst of a pandemic. “The inspector was laughing in my face.” Anoia said to The Suburban.
The inspector told the owner that their trademarked signage did not conform to the language charter. This was the second visit from the OQLF, for the same reason. The restaurant was not fined as a result of an investigation which proved that they fell under the trademark protection of the federal charter. “I don’t have to redo their homework.” Anoia explained.
“Our industry is annihilated completely, we are all struggling, trying to lose the least possible and here they are threatening me in the middle of a pandemic. Do you see what I see? I asked the inspector pointing at my empty restaurant.”
Restaurant owners were forced to reinvest to follow protocols for COVID safety before re-opening. Five-hundred new inspectors from MAPAQ were hired to inspect restaurants to ensure that health and safety measures were in place. Shortly after adhering to the required investments after enduring a complete lock-down, restaurants were closed again by the government to slow the spread of the virus in order to sustain the stability of the health care system.
Anoia understood all of this and made sure to cook up free meals to deliver to health care workers on the frontlines as a response to the pandemic despite the pressures that he is enduring throughout the pandemic. What Anoia does not understand and what infuriates him is the funding that the government decided to allocate to the OQLF during a local and international crisis. Anoia has launched a petition on change.org to defund the OQLF. The petition received 3000 signatures in 72 hours.
“That $5 million could have been allocated to our health care workers, what is the government thinking?” Anoia told The Suburban.
