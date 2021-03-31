Health Canada has approved FOCLIVIA®, an H5N1 pandemic flu vaccine produced by Kirkland-based Seqirus, the company announced last week.
The announcement says with this approval, the company "is ready to fulfill its role in Canada's influenza pandemic preparedness plans," as an influenza pandemic vaccine partner to the Canadian Government through the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).
"The approval of FOCLIVIA demonstrates our commitment to Canadians by providing a vaccine that can be used in the event of an influenza pandemic," stated Gillian Stafford, Canada Commercial Director of Seqirus. "If the WHO declares an influenza pandemic, Seqirus will produce the FOCLIVIA vaccine to be delivered throughout the country as approved by Health Canada. The approval of FOCLIVIA means we can help protect more people in an influenza pandemic."
The company says FOCLIVIA "includes Seqirus' MF59® adjuvant technology, which can help enhance and broaden the body's immune response by inducing antibodies with broader affinity.
"This adjuvant is an integral part of pandemic preparedness planning. It reduces the amount of antigen required to produce an immune response, increasing the number of doses of the vaccine developed so that many people can be protected as quickly as possible."
