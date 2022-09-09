King Charles III, in his first speech to the people of the United Kingdom, vowed to continue his mother's work, service and dedication.Televised around the world, Charles mourned and celebrated the life of his, “beloved mother,” highlighting her exceptional reign as the longest-serving monarch in the country’s history. He also took the time to reflect on the future of the royal family, announcing his son William as the new Prince of Wales, a position Charles held for most of his life.
King Charles pledged to uphold his mother’s values as he becomes King, “for as long as God grants me years.” Charles the. met with newly appointed Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss. He assumes the Throne at a time of great unrest and uncertainty for the UK, which is currently struggling with an energy crisis in addition to the rising cost of living.
The Queen’s funeral will be held on September 19th at Westminster Abbey in London where her coffin will lay in state until the service.
