Kids' names: Liam leads the pack

Liam and Olivia are in good company it seems, the two names topping the 20 most common kids’ names in Quebec according to the list compiled by Retraite Québec, which administers the Family Allowance program for almost 900,000 Quebec families.
Liam and Olivia kept their top posts from 2019, with 661 and 543 frequencies respectively on a list of slightly more than 17,000 names.
Boys’ names remained relatively stable, with William, who topped the list for many years, keeping his second spot, followed by Noah, Thomas and Leo. As for Olivia, she’s followed by Alice and Emma, who are tired for second, with Charlie holding on to fourth and Charlotte close behind.
The complete list (frequency)
Girls: Olivia (543), Alice (491); Emma (491); Charlie (488); Charlotte (449); Lea (449); Florence (447); Livia (437); Romy (338); Clara (335);
Boys: Liam (661); William (644); Noah (639); Thomas (594); Leo (572); Nathan (518); Édouard (489); Logan (478); Jacob (468); Arthur (461)
