Kid Mercury is back!
The Suburban visited Kid Mercury at his Canadiens festooned home in the West Island of Montreal.
Despite Covid, the Kid has lost none of his energy or musical talent.
On the tour, while sporting his new jersey given to him by the Habs this year, he shared his favorite photos tucked away in a well organized album, his magic tools used to send good vibes to the Canadiens and some of his favourite Canadiens paraphenelia.
Kid Mercury is also a magician, a musician and a loving caregiver to his 20 year old cat.
With enthusiasm, he is routing for the Habs. "This one was completely unexpected, from outer space," he told The Suburban.
View The Suburban's exclusive tour at Kid Mercury is back! | Sports | thesuburban.com
