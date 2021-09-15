The Goalie, the sculpture of Canadiens great Ken Dryden, will be returning to St. Laurent in the fall of 2022 after 10 years at Place Montreal Trust, the borough announced Wednesday.
This time, the sculpture will be situated at the Raymond Bourque Arena on Thimens Blvd., a sly reference to the longtime Canadiens-Bruins rivalry.
The return of the sculpture, created by Canadian artist Robin Bell, is "thanks to a donation to Montreal's municipal art collection from Ivanhoé Cambridge—a subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et de placement." The Goalie had been exhibited at Place Vertu in St. Laurent, from 1985 to 2011, prior to its move to the downtown Place Montreal Trust.
"Ken Dryden is a legendary athlete who is represented here at the peak of his career in this larger-than- life work of art," said a very pleased Mayor Alan DeSousa. "That's why The Goalie has made such an impact on the minds of St. Laurent residents. I would like to thank Ivanhoé Cambridge for its donation, which is making it possible for the sculpture to come back to our borough after a 10-year absence. Its upcoming installation in front of the renovated Aréna Raymond-Bourque will certainly inspire a whole new generation of young St. Laurent hockey players."
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also commented, saying hockey is "part of Montreal's culture — it connects us, it makes us proud. I'm very happy to see an outstanding player like Ken Dryden honoured in Montreal. The young people who will be coming to the arena will discover an inspiring work of art and a beautiful representation of a great hero of our national sport."
Dryden himself also commented.
“All of this has been a great experience," he said. "First of all, playing in Montreal and on such remarkable teams, then working with Robin Bell on this sculpture, and now seeing it in its rightful, proper place, at an arena, where fans of hockey and fans of art can come together and enjoy it.”
Bell pointed out that, in 1984, “Lorne Braithwaite, President and CEO of Cambridge Leaseholds, commissioned me to create a lifesized cast bronze sculpture of the Montreal Canadians famous goalie Ken Dryden for Place Vertu.
"I began with a photo shoot in which Mr. Dryden dressed in his hockey gear for the first time in five years. He then loaned it to me so I could create the original clay model at my studio in Pietrasanta, Italy. The bronze was cast by Fonderia Artistica Mariani of Pietrasanta. I retouchedthe wax and did the final finishing on the bronze before it’s patina. This was my third majorcommission and is still one of my favourites. I am very happy that The Goalie has found a wonderful new home and I thank everyone who made this possible.”
The borough announcement points out that St. Laurent "will be looking after the relocation, the foundation casting, the installation of the two components and the enhancement of the work of art at the Raymond-Bourque Arena through landscaping and specific lighting."
