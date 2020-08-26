Keeping books alive, and read

What’s your favorite book? Where is it? Did you share it? Did you hand it off to someone you love or someone you thought would get as much out of it? What did its words do for you? How did the author’s craft change your life or your worldview?
Doesn’t it need to be shared? Doesn’t it deserve being in the hands of someone else rather than rotting slowly for years beneath soil, debris and rotting garbage? “Once you have read a book you care about,” American iconic American storyteller Louis L’Amour is said to have posited, “some part of it is always with you.”
All the more shame when those words wither in landfills around the world. That’s why McGill students Justin Kashi and Armand Khairabadi decided to act after reading about an American study which pegged the total at some 580,000 tonnes of books going to landfill each year.
“We thought we can certainly do something, pick them up and get them to people who want them” Kashi told The Suburban. “It only takes a little effort.” This summer the two founded The MTL Book Project, to date collecting more than 10,000 volumes of kids’ books, textbooks, recipe books, history tomes, poetry volumes, fiction, biographies and more to distribute to school libraries, book lovers of all types, people on a budget and anyone else who needs a good read.
They’ve even found appropriate destinations in various shelters for positive and self-empowering books, selections for new Canadian families, and young families in need. Textbooks and specialized volumes for students are often sold he says, to cover the duo’s expenses like gas and a storage unit rental for the stacks of boxes they collect over each 4-to-5-day city-wide book collection blitz. The two also stock the public book boxes distributed around the city where people can leave or take a book for free.
“If they are slightly used and still readable, we want them.” Some books are in very poor shape and not acceptable for distribution, he agrees, and should be recycled – whatever is left of them. “We’re very respectful of the recycling rules,” he says, adding “some of the binding glue is toxic so we have to remove it before it goes into the recycling system,” which cannot process it anyway. So they deconstruct it and recover the portion that they can, with the rest headed for the trash.
It’s really a simple process: put out the word, ask for books, pick them up, triage them and ship them out. “People just need to get in touch with us via our Facebook page and we can set up a time to collect. As the pair return to school they are taking a break, slow down, but will likely organize regular and publicized collection campaigns to pick up a lot of books at a time, with student book sales and selling some books via third party marketplace in the cards as well. The project is looking for English and French books, and occasionally picks up a number of foreign language books including Spanish and Russian and others.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/themtlbookproject/
