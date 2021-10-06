Katahwa: access to decent housing for all

Projet Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce team is proposing an integrated strategy to ensure the creation, maintenance and improvement of long-term affordable housing by addressing sanitation and renovictions, as well as promoting development of new housing units.
“The well-being of the borough’s population depends, among other things, on access to affordable and quality housing” says mayoralty candidate Gracia Kasoki Katahwa. “The integrated strategy we are proposing, which will be developed in collaboration with community and institutional partners, will allow us to consolidate social diversity in the borough and ensure sustainable access to decent housing for all.”
The borough plan includes acquiring land through the right of pre-emption for the construction of affordable and social housing, something that is done by the city in collaboration with CDN-NDG. “We intend to work more closely with the city to identify all lots that could be used,” says Katahwa.
The borough will also enhance and strengthen the systematic monitoring of buildings with a low-level sanitation index through preventive inspections prioritizing high-risk buildings and strengthening the team of inspectors. Not-for-profit organizations and housing co-ops will get improved funding to protect the rights and well-being of tenants, and the borough will collaborate more closely with these groups in the sharing of information. For example, the Responsible Landlord Certification requiring landlords of buildings with 8 units or more to make publicly available data regarding the state of their building will help support non-profits that protect tenants against abusive evictions.
Finally, borough residents seeking affordable housing in new developments will benefit from the closing of the loophole in the city’s housing regime, thanks to Montreal’s new 20-20-20 housing bylaw putting an end to wealthy foreign investors snapping up affordable housing units and developers securing affordable-designated properties in their own projects. “Buyers of units will be pre-approved by the city,” says Katahwa, and the units will be preserved as affordable over the long-term.
