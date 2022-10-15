Nia:wen kowa means “thank you very much” in Kanien'kéha, the Mohawk language. And there was a lot of gratitude being expressed last Tuesday when the team from Playground Poker, the cardroom and casino on Rte 132, presented a cheque for $1million to the future Kahnawa:ke Cultural Arts Centre.
The center will house three different organizations, the Kanien’kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center (KORLCC), Turtle Island Theatre, and a Tourism Visitors Center.
Mackenzie Kirby of Playground became a bit emotional when he talked about how important it is for him and the Playground team “to give back and really become part of the social fabric here in Kahnawa:ke.” What each of the groups represented has done over the years with little resources, Kirby said, is remarkable.
He called Playground’s contribution “an investment that will see rewards and benefits for the long term.”
The KORLCC has been around for nearly 45 years. For them to have a new permanent home, Kirby said, is important not just for them, but for the community as a whole, and for other First Nations communities who might be inspired to implement a similar initiative in their own jurisdictions, “so that we can continue to preserve and revitalize our language (and) our culture, because it truly is such a critical part of who we are as First Nations people.”
KORLCC Executive Direct Lisa Phillips said that the idea to build that permanent home has actually been in the works since the 1980s. “It’s very exciting,” she said,” to see that we’re finally going to reach that dream.”
Kahnawa:ke Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer was on hand at the presentation. She has been a part of the project since well before being elected to the Mohawk Council of Kahnawa:ke, and she is chair of the capital campaign. Sky-Deer said that Playground’s contribution will go a long way to raising the $16 million needed to build the centre. “The sky’s the limit when we put our minds together and we work for the benefit of all, and this project coming to reality will be a true testament of that.”
Turtle Island Theatre is also looking forward to finally having a permanent home. Board member Jessica Hernandez said they had begun to worry about the troupe’s future. But she is excited “to see that we’re so much closer to getting that space, and what that’s going to mean for the generations coming up.”
Kimberly Cross of Kahnawa:ke Tourism said she is excited about her organization’s role in the new centre, saying “with our new museum coming, our kids will be able to be proud to showcase what we have, our own artifacts.”
Construction is slated to begin next spring, with completion in the next two to 3 years.
