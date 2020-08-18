Attorney Julius Grey told The Suburban that he will be filing a motion in the nature of a ‘safeguard’ order in Superior Court to maintain schools’ “status quo” until Quebec agrees to provide remote learning services to families who don’t want their children returning to classrooms during the COVID. The legal challenge will be filed in the coming days.
Grey, considered by many to be Canada’s leading constitutional lawyer, will argue that requiring children to attend classes in person violates their parents’ charter rights on autonomous decision-making that affect their health and safety. Grey has said that,”There are certain decisions that cannot be made by the government for people.”
He makes a distinction between the right of government to make decisions on curriculum but not on decisions about health and security.
The province’s back-to-school plan offers online learning services only if a child or someone in their household has a medical condition that puts them at risk of health complications. But children without a medical exemption will have to attend classes or be home-schooled, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge reiterated on Monday.
Politimi Karounis, a mother of two, is one of the parents involved in the lawsuit. She believes the health measures in the government’s plan are insufficient. She told the media that sending her children to school “would mean my child is in a class for five or six hours a day, with 35 students, without a mask, without social distancing, when at home I can guarantee several basic security measures.” Three other mothers including Sarah Gibson have joined Karounis in the suit. Gibson’s online petition against the mandatory back-to-school order has already garnered over 25,000 signatures.
Grey said parents have many reasons for wanting to keep their children out of crowded classrooms, ranging from elderly grandparents or sick siblings at home, to simple anxiety. He said many parents don’t have the ability to home-school, and don’t want to pull their children from their normal classes without a guarantee they’ll be able to return next year.
He believes the government has the resources to provide distance learning, since it is doing so for children who have health exemptions.
“They are providing Zoom education for those children who qualify under the narrow exemptions they have.” Grey wants those exemptions broadened.
The motion will be heard sometime between the end of August to early September.
