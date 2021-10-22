Julius Grey: Montgomery "essential" to Montreal

Noted constitutional lawyer Julius Grey has endorsed Sue Montgomery, offering his praise for the Côte des neiges–Notre Dame de grâce Borough Mayor.
“Sue Montgomery is absolutely essential to Montreal and to her borough “Mostly due to her originality and her power to dissent and not be railroaded when she believes something she stands for,” said Grey in a recorded video shared with The Suburban.
“She is the only politician in Montreal to stand up against Bill 96 on language laws, even though it’s clear most of Montreal opposes it and that it’s not a popular issue in Montreal” he said. “She’s the only one who dares take an unpopular stand, and therefore with her on city council, with her in her borough, we can be certain that unpopular minority issues will be raised, that human rights will be defended, that social justice will be put forward. It’s important to have politicians that are not in one mold, and Sue Montgomery is a person who doesn’t fit in the mold, who will therefore take different positions no matter who is mayor, no matter which party is in the majority.
“She will stand her ground.”
