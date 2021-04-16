Failure by the Quebec government to allow hose with intellectual disabilities to be prioritized for vaccination has lead several families to retain constitutional lawyer Julius Grey to represent them. Grey sent a legal notice to the government Friday demanding that people with disabilities be made eligible for COVID-19 vaccines immediately.
“It discriminates against the handicapped. So all we want is for them to be immediately eligible for vaccination,” he said. “It’s frustrating because these people are in category 10, the general population, so these people would not be eligible until the summer.”Evidence suggests that those with disabilities are more susceptible to catching Covid.
Alexander Grant worries about his twin brother Jonathan contracting COVID-19. Jonathan is autistic. “I think it would be devastating. It would almost be impossible for him to be isolated for him the entire time to get over COVID,” Grant said. “He needs a lot of care, we need to be there with him.”
Interestingly, soon after Grant joined several other families threatening to sue the Quebec government, his local CIUSS, called to say Jonathan was eligible. This occurred last night. In March, the government said it would start vaccinating people with intellectual disabilities who live in long-term care or group homes. They did not need to make an appointment. But that verbal undertaking was not reflected on the Quebec government’s website.
“The list is extremely complicated and we don’t have clear directives,” said Anik Larose of the Quebec Intellectual Disability Society. “We are asking the government for more clarity.” On the government’s priority list, autism isn’t listed as an eligible vulnerability for COVID-19 vaccination.
Down syndrome is listed, but only if the patient is in hospital, leaving families with people at home confused. In a statement, Health Ministry spokesperon Marie-Hélène Emond stated that “People with trisomy 21 and currently hospitalized can benefit from the vaccine against COVID-19, since they are currently part of group 8. This is not the case with other forms of intellectual disability or autism spectrum disorder.”
Grey sent a legal letter saying unless the Quebec government changes its policy across the province, he will pursue legal action next week.
