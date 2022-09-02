Leading constitutional attorney Julius Grey is challenging the Quebec government over Bill 96 due to the mass confusion the controversial Bill is bringing forth. Grey sent a letter to the responsible Ministers in the Quebec government, citing the timing of the law being passed without giving time for the Quebec people to discuss the validity of the bill’s contents. He is asking for suspension of major sections of the Bill until the court challenges are heard. Grey notes the negative effects the bill will have on the general population both while the courts debate the law and in the aftermath of Bill 96 coming into effect and the general anxiety that has come with it.
In addition to Grey’s letter, a group of approximately 150 CEOs and business executives have signed a separate open letter to the government, expressing that the bill may cause an exodus of Quebec workers and deter those who are looking for work in Quebec to search elsewhere. The letter states that passing such a drastic law during a labor shortage would only serve to further damage the Quebec economy. Primer Legault has defended the law, expressing the need to protect the French language, believing the law will still allow Quebec to build its economy.
