Robert Lafrenière, former head of Quebec's anti-corruption unit UPAC, was found by Quebec Court judge André Perreault to have leaked sensitive information to the media as a way to spur the provincial government to renew his mandate.
The court document, which mainly dealt with the 2020 judgment involving former deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau, is heavily redacted. It found the former UPAC chief, who resigned in 2018, and other senior officers committed serious misconduct that resulted in delays in Normandeau's case.
Media organizations prompted the end of a publication ban on the judgment.
Lafrenière has told La Presse he did not leak anything for personal gain.
