Quebec Court Judge Manlio Del Negro expressed opposition to the Crown and defense's recommendation of a three-month plus probation sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, saying it "trivializes the crime."
Sohier-Chaput was found guilty earlier this year of one count of promoting hatred against Jews for an article he wrote for the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, under the alias Charles Zeiger.
This past May, the Crown indicated it would seek a sentence of 90 days, but then conveyed it would seek an increased sentence after another Montrealer was sentenced to a year in prison for encouraging hate against women. But the recommendation reverted to three months.
The judge had pointed out that similar crimes had resulted in sentences of six months to a year.
Defence lawyer Antonio Cabral told the judge Sohier-Chaput is no longer a neo-Nazi, but the judge cited a May 11 pre-sentencing report indicating that he claimed his articles were satire and could not be perceived as promoting hate, and that no remorse was expressed for writing them.
For his part, Sohier Chaput said he is now a different person, and that he did not intend to cause hurt, but the judge pointed out this emotion was not expressed during the actual trial.
The sentence is expected on Sept. 22.
Eta Yudin, the Quebec vice-president of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, who testified during the case, praised the judge.
"We must send a clear message that there is no place for anti-Semitism — hatred is spreading like a virus and eating away at society," she said.
Hank Topas, Quebec regional director for B'nai Brith Canada, told CityNews that a three-month sentence "would tell anybody, creating, contemplating an act of hate against any minority, any minority, not only the Jewish community, the Black community, Indigenous community, women – you choose it LGBTQ, it’s basically telling them go ahead and do it. Try me, try me. And I don’t think that’s sending the message."
