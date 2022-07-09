Quebec Court Judge Manlio Del Negro admonished the lawyer defending Montrealer Gabriel Sohier Chaput on the charge of fomenting hatred against Jews, for her comments about the Holocaust.
The defendant has claimed his articles on the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer should not be taken seriously.
"I think you should stop talking," the judge told lawyer Hélène Poussard. "You are saying things that go against what is reasonable."
Poussard had argued that the Holocaust represented an "economical solution" for the Nazis.
“The Nazis didn’t originally intend to kill millions of Jews in concentration camps,” Poussard argued, according to reports. “It was a solution that someone close to Hitler came up with in order to save money. It was cheaper to gas these people than deporting them. They were brought to camps to take their things, but the idea to gas them was strictly economical. That’s what I learned in school. What do you want me to say? I’m not trying to shock people, and maybe I’m wrong."
She added that “for me, it’s clear that Jews were killed in concentration camps, by Germans, but were these Germans Nazis? Yes. Maybe. But that doesn’t necessarily mean when we use the term Nazi, that’s what it means.”
Poussard further said that, in her opinion, the Nazis were not responsible for the Holocaust, and that Nazi just means "national socialist." She added that the Nazis did not originally intend a mass killing of Jews.
According to media reports, defendant Chaput was a host of neo-Nazi meetings and was at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman was killed by a far-right individual.
Prosecutor Patrick Lafreniere argued that Chaput's Daily Stormer article could incite hatred against Jews as it referred to the Jewish community as "our enemies."
