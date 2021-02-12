The Canadian Association of Journalists condemned the recent cuts exacted by Bell Media, including eviscerating the CJAD newsroom and, more recently, ending TSN stations in Winnipeg, Hamilton, Ontario; and Vancouver.
Some 200 jobs were cut in Toronto alone and, locally, Bell Media cut the CJAD newsroom as well as talk show hosts Jon Pole and Dr. Laurie Betito from the CJAD evening schedule. CJAD News has been rebranded CTV News.
Starting this week, the afternoon Aaron Rand and Natasha Hall shows are now merged, resulting in a 2-6 p.m. schedule as opposed to Rand's show concluding at 7 p.m.
Bell Media has said its cuts are part of a streamlining effort.
"These are dark, devastating days for Canadian journalism," stated CAJ president Brent Jolly. "Some of the journalists who've lost their jobs have spent 20 years (or longer) with their organizations. Bell's decision to gut some of these newsrooms with a simple stroke of a pen is unforgivable."
Jolly added that "cutting the jobs of journalists during a pandemic, when accurate and reliable information is so critical to the public's well being is, truly, beyond the pale. While we understand wage subsidies were never a fool-proof solution to prevent layoffs, to see shareholders be rewarded while essential journalism jobs get axed is a national disgrace."
The CAJ called on the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to "strengthen its work to ensure the vitality of Canadian broadcasting.
"It's time for the CRTC to grow a spine and put some teeth into designing regulations that protect Canadian journalists and media workers," Jolly stated. "Companies like Bell need to be held accountable for their decisions, including asking for massive public subsidies and then turning around and eliminating journalists' jobs."
