Joshua Ezekiel Alexander Park, named after a universally beloved resident of Côte St. Luc who tragically died at the age of 19 after suffering numerous health issues, was inaugurated in a touching municipal ceremony.
The park, located at Wavell Road and Emerald Avenue, also has playground equipment, picnic tables and a strikingly streamlined basketball court. Barbecued food was offered at the ceremony as well.
A plaque on the sign bearing the park's name says "Joshua Alexander was born on April 25, 1994. He lived on Emerald Ave. and played at this park so often that area residents referred to it as Joshua’s Park. Around the time of his first birthday, Joshua underwent a heart transplant operation. Doctors referred to him as the miracle baby as he wasn’t expected to live. Growing up, he faced many health challenges and spent time in and out of the hospital. Living the semblance of a normal life wasn’t always easy but he faced his limitations with courage, becoming an inspiration to all."
During the ceremony, attended by Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and members of his council, Joshua's family and friends and area residents, Brownstein thanked Joshua's parents, Victoria Wignal and Victor Alexander, and the rest of his family for giving Côte St. Luc the opportunity to name the park after "their very special son."
The Mayor also thanked city staff for their role in redeveloping the park, "but most of all, Victor and Victoria, thank you so much, really, you've brought something to our community that we will always cherish, something that is going to inspire not only the kids, but people of all ages, that we all need to enjoy every moment of life. No matter how long the journey, what's most important is the moment, and this moment is beautiful! Thank you, Joshua!"
Wignal told the story of her son's struggles and determination throughout his life at the July council meeting and said then that "all the little children that live there can go to the park and play and enjoy themselves, and Joshua will be watching over them."
During the ceremony, she expressed her appreciation for the large attendance at the ceremony.
"I'm so appreciative of everyone who took part, so that Joshua can live on [through this park]," she added. "I really, truly thank each and every one of you that you came out to celebrate my beautiful son."
Victor Alexander also expressed his appreciation, and his love for the people in the neighbourhood who supported his son and his family.
"For years and years, after we are gone, the memory of this will live on."
Joshua's nephew, Tyrese Peters, said he remembered visiting his uncle when he was in and out of the hospital.
"This park, being named after him, brings back all his memories and I just want to thank all of you for making this happen."
Councillor Mitch Kujavsky said the process leading to the renaming of the park began with area resident Montgomery Robinson, and from there, a collaboration between Victor Alexander and Kujavsky to obtain signatures. The community who loved Joshua rallied around the endeavour.
"When it comes to something like this park, I couldn't be prouder to have this space for this street and this area," Kujavsky said. "It's going to galvanize the community, and it's a place for kids to play. I couldn't be prouder. It's a transformed space."
