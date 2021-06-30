During a panel discussion moderated by former Alliance Quebec president and radio host Royal Orr at the Quebec Community Groups Network Zoom Conference themed “Our Place in Quebec and Canada,” former MNA and MP Clifford Lincoln says he believes the CAQ government’s long-term plan is to “make Quebec an independent state with French as the language and minorities are secondary. “They’ve been very cunning and clever in putting out this bill as a defense of a threatened French language, which is a total myth. But people believe this and are being brainwashed to a degree.”
National political commentator Warren Kinsella objected to Bill 96’s provision allowing a language inspector to inspect a business’s cell phone for language compliance. “This is, in my view, completely unconstitutional and, as Mr. Lincoln has said, it’s just deplorable that the Prime Minister of Canada has agreed to go along with this without any objection.”
Federal Official Languages Minister Mélanie Joly and Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, addressed concerns about Quebec’s proposed Bill 96 and changes to the Official Languages Act. The proposed Official Languages Act change recognizes French as the official language of Quebec and demands that employees working for federally chartered companies of 25 employees or more can work in French in Quebec.
Joly insisted that the Quebec English-speaking community is still protected under the Official Languages Act changes, and members do not lose federal services or jobs in federally chartered institutions as a result. She added that 55 percent of federally regulated businesses already voluntarily adhere to Quebec’s language law, Bill 101. Joly told the QCGN conference that the federal government is open to input from the community and modifications to those OLA changes.
“It’s certainly not my goal to create more tensions,” she added. “For me, it was important to have a balanced approach, and to make sure we were protecting French, but that would never be to the detriment of English-speaking Quebecers. The Liberal Party has always been there to protect Official Language minorities and minorities in general.”
In a reply, John Buck, president and CEO of the Community Economic Development and Employability Corporation (CEDEC) said that while the QCGN supports all measures that protect and promote French in Quebec and across Canada, “there can be no mistake, however, that our continued and profound support for the French language...can be construed as acquiescence to any act to ignore, reduce or limit the viability of our community, its rights and institutions. “It would not be an overstatement to indicate to you that the English-speaking community of Quebec is feeling abandoned and ignored in the federal reform. While the English language is not threatened, the English community in Quebec is.”
Skeete asserted that French is fragile in Quebec and that the proposed Bill 96 is not zero-sum, in terms of enhancing French at the expense of English rights. He added that there are “wins” for the English community, such as allowing cities that are below 50 percent English mother tongue to retain their bilingual status in a council declaration, and prioritizing English spots in CEGEPs. He welcomed input from the English community to help make the bill better, during consultations later this year.
Former MP Eleni Bakopanos then pointed out that Skeete finished ahead of schedule, and wanted to allow questions from meeting participants. Skeete said he could not as he was already late for a meeting, but Bakopanos expressed some points anyway.
“Who is included in the Quebec nation?” she said. “That’s not clear for a lot of members of the English speaking community.”
“I hear that question a lot — we’re all Quebecers,” Skeete replied.
Bakopanos replied that many English-speaking Quebecers do not feel that way. She added that another concern is “overuse of the Notwithstanding clause,” as it is being employed for Bill 96.
“That is of grave concern for people who believe in minority rights being protected,” she added. “And one of the biggest concerns is the powers of search without a warrant in businesses [by language inspectors]... taking the equipment, and computers. That’s totally unacceptable and definitely an infringement of rights. We’d be happy to send you the questions.” Skeete was then thanked and he went on to his meeting.
QCGN president Marlene Jennings, a strong critic of Bill 96, said that history judges societies “by how they treat their minorities. With Bill 96, I think and the QCGN thinks that Quebec is at a crossroads — the path that Quebec takes with Bill 96 will determine how history unfolds in this province and in Canada at large. The QCGN will always defend the rights of Quebec’s minority English-speakers and the human rights of all Quebecers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.