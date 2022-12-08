Quebec has announced that joint bank accounts will no longer be frozen in the event of one of the partners' death. Legislation to that effect was initially passed this past June and comes into effect as of December 8th.
The Remittance of Deposits Act will make it easier for the surviving spouse or former spouse to receive access to their balanced. Previously, when a partner passed away, the court would become frozen until the estate of the late spouse had been settled with a time frame that often took months to finalize.
The new law obliges financial institutions to provide the surviving partner with their share, with the law mandating an even division of the balance unless stated otherwise before the time of passing.
The Office de la protection du consommateur will administer the new law.
