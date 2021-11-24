Health Canada has approved the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for Canadians 18 years old and over, Janssen Inc. announced.
The company says its vaccine "demonstrates protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, and across different variants.
"This decision was based on scientific evidence, including initial data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study that demonstrated the vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination," the company's statement adds.
"We are delighted by Health Canada's decision to approve the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine based on Phase 3 clinical data that proves the vaccine's robust safety and efficacy," said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. "As vaccination rates continue to climb, a vaccine that prevents severe disease and protects against COVID-related hospitalization and death will help ease the strain on healthcare systems and is an important option for people in Canada and around the world."
Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer and Johnson & Johnson," added that Nov. 24 "marks the first major regulatory approval for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and an important moment to recognize the dedication of everyone involved in our COVID-19 vaccine development, our partners, the regulators and clinical study participants.
"We are proud to have a COVID-19 vaccine available to protect people around the world and will continue to work to ensure global access."
The company says its Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study was a "randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in individuals 18 years of age and older. The study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the company's vaccine candidate in protecting against both moderate and severe COVID-19 disease, with assessment of efficacy as of day 14 and as of day 28 as co-primary endpoints. The study enrolled a total of 43,783 participants.
"The trial, conducted in eight countries across three continents, and included a diverse and broad population including 35 percent of participants over age 60. Forty percent of participants in the study had comorbidities associated with an increased risk for progression to severe COVID-19."
