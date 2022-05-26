John Rennie High School closes for day after online threats

John Rennie High School in Pointe Claire was closed as a precaution Thursday as online threats were being investigated.
This amidst Tuesday's school shooting in Texas and Toronto schools going into lockdown after a man was seen with a rifle — that man was shot and killed by police.
The threat was not directed at the school and instead involved a meeting point for a possible conflict, perhaps involving firearms, according to media reports. Police say they do not know if those involved are even students at the school. There were no suspects as of Thursday afternoon.
Late Thursday afternoon, the school posted on Facebook, "Friday May 27th is a regular school day and John Rennie will be open for the full day to students. We look forward to seeing our students tomorrow!"
In answer to a posting expressing concerns about the amount of information being relayed, the school responded, "we would like to clarify that there was never a threat made against the school. The investigation is in the capable hands of the SPVM and the safety of our students is not in question at this time. We appreciate your concern but would like to remind everyone that the school officials and police have been in constant communication and that both have student safety as their priority."
