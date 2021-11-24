John Jordan is at it again, the founder of NDG Ska and saxman for Osmosis Unlimited, and formerly of Me Mom & Morgentaler, just completed his 12th solo album, Butter.
All proceeds from the album and any of the tracks on it will be donated to NDG’s food bank Le Depot/The Depot. “Forever. Until it’s pulled off the internet” he laughs.
The title and lead track is a friendly jab at a local Facebook community which often features posts on baking and butter prices where Jordan has run afoul of rules from time to time. But he’s not interested in talking about Facebook or actual butter, it’s more about The Depot and how music can help, even on a small scale.
“It’s a win-win for everybody” he told The Suburban. “I’ve always believed music at its best is an agent of social change and I’m very pro-kindness. I realized a long time ago that I’m never going to depend on music to pay rent and put food on my table. If I’m not going to pay my landlord’s mortgage with it, it doesn’t put any kind of commercial pressure on the creative process and I can earmark releases for the right causes.
In this case it’s the Depot, “one of the most successful and efficient charities in NDG. They make a tremendous difference and what I really want to do is draw attention to them.” He doubts he will raise a lot of money; these things tend to be a rush at first, he says, adding that a previous effort Embracism benefiting the Native Friendship Centre raised $100. “If I could do that for the Depot, I’d be happy, but what’s more important is to start conversations and draw attention to the Depot and who they are. That’s the point.”
All but one of the tracks on Butter are solo efforts, save for his cover of Just a Gigolo for which he rallied his band Osmosis Unlimited.
From Butter, by John Jordan:
Silence the creators Don’t want to be them hearing
There’s only room for pumpkin pies And complaints about snow clearing
Tag your local councillor About that damn bike path
Soon we will all be so boring Just gotta do the math
Check out all tracks at https://osmosisunlimited.bandcamp.com/album/butter
