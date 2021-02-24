For the past 12 years, the John Molson Undergraduate Case Competition has attracted teams from renowned business schools across the globe.
Hosted by the John Molson School of Business, part of Concordia University, a case competition is an opportunity for students to work together in teams to solve problems and create business solutions for a specific case.
Demanding and dynamic cases, mixed with unique social events, make JMUCC a one-of-a-kind case competition that allows students to put their creative and analytical skills to the test. Throughout the week, each team will be required to apply the knowledge and skills they have acquired in the classroom towards solving live business cases. Their analysis will then be presented to a panel of respected judges and industry specialists who will carefully evaluate the presentations and determine one winning team.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition will run online from Feb. 28 to March 6. It is already recognized as the world’s largest undergrad international case competition.
This year’s competition has attracted an all-time high of 28 renowned business schools They will take part in three challenging three-hour cases and one unique 24-hour version, covering various industries and business disciplines.
“Last year’s event occurred just prior to the pandemic,” event president Charles Roy said. “When we started to plan the 2021 program in May we were confident we’d be able to do it live and in person with all of the teams. But in the summer it became clear it would not happen.”
Beyond the competition, JMUCC is also a series of social events designed to connect the academic and business world. “Clearly this is more suited for in person interaction,” said Vanessa Dionne, vice-president of PR and Sponsorship. “But we will make the networking work online.”
The actual cases will be pre-recorded and streamed at jmucc.ca by virtue of the fact that there are participants from 13 countries and under different time zones.
“It was a lot of work to find the right online platform,” said Roy. “It could be a model for the future.”
Here is a look at the participating schools:
•American University of Beirut
• Chulalongkorn University
• HEC Montréal
• Maastricht University
• John Molson School of Business
• Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
• Nanyang Technological University
• Technological University Dublin
• Rotterdam School of Management Erasmus
• Smith School of Business
• Queensland University of Technology
• Trinity College Dublin
• Universidad del Istmo
• University College Cork
• University of Florida
• University of British Columbia
• University of California, Berkeley
• University of Belgrade
• University of Melbourne
• University of Münster
• University of Navarra
• University of South Carolina
• University of Pennsylvania
• University of New South Wales
• University of Southern California
• University of St-Gallen
• University of Toronto, Rotman
• University of Warwick
