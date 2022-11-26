The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal won a prestigious award at the 2022 Prix d’excellence de l’administration publique (IAPQ) in the Health and Social Services category for the widely renowned Command Centre based at the Jewish General Hospital.
The high-tech command centre coordinates where patients should be treated and tested, and go for rehabilitation or long-term care, throughout the West-Central CIUSSS system. The JGH system was named by the provincial government as having the most effective system and being unique in Quebec.
Joanne Côté, Director of Quality, Transformation, Evaluation, Performance, Ethics at the CIUSS West Central, said that “since our goal is to deliver care of superior quality, we’ve adopted an approach known as Care Everywhere— that is, providing the right care in the right place at the right time by the right professional in an environment that is the safest, most appropriate, most convenient and most comfortable for our users.
"To do so, we draw on our Command Centre, which is also known as C4, since it supports our continuum of care, collaboration, communication and creativity. Also, by collaborating among all of our CIUSSS’s directorates, a ‘team of teams’ model has evolved, which builds on the experience and strength of various professionals and creates better synergy. In addition, our outstanding relationship with our clinical and corporate partners allows us to benefit significantly from their strengths and focus on users' needs. By measuring the outcomes, we ensure that value-based health care is integral to our work.”
The IAPQ website points out that the first command centre in Quebec's health network is "making a dream come true for the population— receiving care more quickly and easily.
"Navigating the health care system in Quebec can be a real challenge," the IAPQ statement adds. "Just take a look at the newspaper headlines to be convinced. Emergency room overcrowding, longer waits for psychiatric consultations and lack of hospital beds regularly make the headlines. The result is less and less accessible care and services. In an ideal world, people's journey through the network would be punctuated by fewer detours, bottlenecks and dead ends." The Command Centre is praised for working to resolve these problems.
The IAPQ points out that since the launch of the C4 in April 2021, "the C4 has broken down the silos at the CIUSSS. The hierarchical management of yesteryear has been transformed into teamwork that benefits the clientele. The admission time from the emergency room to the care unit has dropped by almost 10 hours. The average length of stay in mental health has been reduced by more than four days. At the Jewish General Hospital, the main hospital complex linked to the Centre, fewer people occupy a bed after their treatment is finished, as they get a place in a long-term care facility more quickly."
Côté stated that the C4 is so successful that "patients at home have recently had their recovery supervised from the command centre. Even their vital signs are tracked remotely This increased support for our virtual hospitalization unit has resulted in a saving of 700 days of staying in the hospital."
The IAP also points out that Health Minister Christian Dubé has said that for the provincial government's plan to reduce emergency room crowding, “the government wants to promote the establishment of command centres in hospitals. The approach will be inspired by the experience of the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal."
Côté said the award is a "great acknoledgment for all the efforts made by our team to make care and services more available to patients."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.