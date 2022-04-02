One of the many promised and badly needed health reforms announced by Health Minister Dubé is the establishment of command centres in hospitals so that patients will not have to wait longer than 90 minutes in an emergency room. Those hospitals will be following the example of the Jewish General, whose more than year-old high-tech command centre coordinates where patients should be treated and tested, and go for rehabilitation or long-term care, throughout the West-Central CIUSSS system. The JGH system was named by the provincial government as having the most effective system And unique in Quebec.
A 2021 JGH article points out that their C4 Command Centre has been beneficial in "getting certain patients admitted to the JGH and assigned to a bed with minimal delay [and] instrumental in making [COVID] vaccination a largely hassle-free procedure." As well, "when patients are ready to be discharged from the hospital, C4 has also been of key importance in enabling them to go home—or to be transferred to rehabilitation or long-term care—more quickly.
The centre is known as C4, "because its activities enable the hospital and the CIUSSS to be better able to Care, Communicate, Collaborate and Create." The centre is located on the second floor of Pavilion B. According to the JGH, "on the walls are large video screens that display the latest information about the condition and status of patients and other healthcare users at the JGH and elsewhere in the CIUSSS. Representatives of several CIUSSS directorates—such as Nursing, Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation and the Support Program for the Autonomy of Seniors—sit at terminals in the Command Centre, where they work with managers to oversee the daily ebb and flow of patients."
The Command Centre has what is called a dynamic dashboard, "containing updates about the flow of patients in and out of the hospital, as well as COVID-19 information for clinicians. The dashboard took fifth place among 120 submissions in a major competition by Desjardins in innovation in health care.
"Before the Command Centre existed, senior managers often had to base their decisions on outdated information," Dr. Shannon Fraser, the Chief of General Surgery at the Jewish General Hospital and the Medical Director of the C4: Command Centre, said in 2021. "But now we can make more effective decisions, because we’re grouped together in a single location. Fresh, useful data about the JGH and the other CIUSSS sites is also available to us, appearing on our screens every half-hour.”
