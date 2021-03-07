JGH named Quebec's best hospital in Newsweek survey

Newsweek magazine has ranked the Jewish General Hospital the best hospital in Quebec, the publication announced in its annual multi-country survey.
"This is the third year that Newsweek has partnered with Statista Inc, the respected global data research firm, to reveal the World's Best Hospitals— and it may be our most important ranking yet," wrote Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's News Global Editor-in-Chief. "As the events of 2020 made clear, our lives and those of our loved ones may rest on the kind of health care we have access to.
"The 2,000 hospitals named in this list—which covers 25 countries, including United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada —stand out for their consistent excellence, including distinguished physicians, top-notch nursing care and state-of-the-art technology," she added.
Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, President and CEO of CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, stated that “it is extremely gratifying that the JGH has again been named the leader in Quebec and among the best in Canada.
“In whatever success we achieve on behalf of our patients, the credit belongs to members of our staff in all fields, as well as our generous donors and dedicated volunteers," he added. “For more than eight decades, the hospital has been a beacon of diversity and inclusion, having been founded to provide care and employment to people of all backgrounds. Its non-discrimination policy was among the first in Quebec, serving as an example for other institutions to follow in the public and private sectors.
Rosenberg said the JGH "has also been tireless in its efforts to provide patient-centred care that is instilled with compassion and attention to the emotional needs of patients and their families.
"At the same time, staff continuously strive to improve quality through technological innovation and scientific research. These qualities are intrinsic to all of the facilities that deliver health care and social services in our CIUSSS.”
On the Newsweek list for Canada, the JGH ranked fifth. The top hospital in Canada was Toronto General - University Health Network.
Other Quebec hospitals recognized included Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (#8), the Montreal General Hospital- McGill University Health Centre (#11), the Royal Victoria Hospital-MUHC (#14), Lachine Hospital-MUHC (#20), St. Mary’s Hospital Centre (#47), Maisonneuve-Rosemont (#55), and Sacré-Coeur (#62).
