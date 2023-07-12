JGH inaugurates new biochemistry lab

The Jewish General Hospital launched the new OPTILAB-MUHC laboratory, which the hospital calls a “major step forward for health care and medical research at the JGH.”
“The inauguration of this new biochemistry platform marks a major milestone... and highlights several strengths of the OPTILAB-CUSM — the importance given not only to automation, but also to the recruitment of specialized personnel, the synergy between the various OPTILAB-CUSM sites, the successful co-management of the medical and clinical-administrative departments, and the competence and dedication of our teams,” said Dr. Alan Spatz, Medical Director of the OPTILAB-CUSM. “I would like to thank each and every member of our staff for supporting us throughout this project.”
The launch event was attended by Lucie Tremblay, Associate CEO of CIUSSS West-Central Montreal; Dr. André Dascal of the Infectious Diseases Division at the JGH, other members of the JGH administration, and the Quebec Health ministry.
“This transformation required a great deal of teamwork and, at times, patience and perseverance on everyone’s part,” said Enzo Caprio, Clinical-Administrative Director of OPTILAB-MUHC. “Our goal was to improve the quality of our services and reduce the time it takes to obtain test results. With this new equipment, we have succeeded. Our staff’s ongoing dedication to patient care is remarkable, and they can all be very proud of their achievements.”
The OPTILAB-MUHC cluster “includes medical biology laboratories established in several regions of Quebec, and serves the following establishments: McGill University Health Centre, CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, CIUSSS West Island, CISSS de l’Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Régie régionale de la santé et des services sociaux du Nunavik and Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay. The MUHC Procurement team collaborated with OPTILAB-CUSM to ensure the purchase and delivery of equipment for the JGH laboratory.”
Hamadi Bahri, Associate Director of Procurement at the MUHC., explained that “since the MUHC’s procurement department is responsible for acquiring equipment, supplies and services for all sites in the OPTILAB cluster, our contribution has a direct and multiplier effect on improving the service offer of several Quebec healthcare establishments at the same time. It is a privilege to be able to leverage the multidisciplinary expertise and collaboration between the Procurement and Logistics Division and OPTILAB to enhance patients’ experiences during their hospital stay.”
