At the Jewish General Hospital, a lab technician was asked by her employer to remove her Nazi-filled social media posts. They included swastikas on the Quebec flag, and an image of Premier Francois Legault being compared to Adolf Hitler.
On August 10, the lab technician uploaded a photo of the Quebec flag with a white swastika placed in the middle. The following day, she posted on Facebook a photoshopped image of Legault in a Nazi uniform with a caption that read “Führer Lego” and in French “the people say no” to the “Nazi passport.”
Additional posts on the lab technician’s social media include criticism of mask-wearing guidelines, as well as the screen shot of a tweet that stated: “A shocking number of people went from ‘I’ll punch a Nazi’ to ‘show me your papers.’”
The Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS), which represents more than 60,000 technicians and professionals working in the health and social services system, have said that the lab technician’s actions “are her responsibility alone”.
“The APTS strongly opposes any statement or action that arouses hatred against anyone on the basis of their ethnic origin, gender or sexual identity, or political opinions,” said union spokesperson Camille Godbout in a statement.
Use of Nazi imagery to speak up against Quebec’s response to the pandemic has been a growing issue. During a protest on August 17 outside a Laval gym where the vaccine passport was being tested ahead of its September 1 launch, many protested by wearing a yellow star and shouting “I am free” in French.
Elected officials, Jewish community groups, and the Montreal Holocaust Museum condemned the use of Nazi symbols to express disapproval of public health guidelines. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs added to this by stating how drawing parallels between the vaccine passport and the Holocaust is “deeply offensive to those who were forced to wear the yellow star and suffer untold horrors and persecution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.