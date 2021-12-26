The Jewish General Hospital at 3755 Côte Ste. Catherine Road is offering appointments for the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, for which those 65 and older are eligible now and those 60 and older are eligible starting tomorrow, Dec. 27.
The site, as of today Dec. 26, is open every day from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be booked online at quebec.ca/covidvaccine, at 514-644-4545.
For vaccinations in general, at Décarie Square at 6900 Décarie in Côte St. Luc, the Pfizer vaccine is available with an appointment and as of Dec. 26, the Moderna vaccine is available "without an appointment as of Dec. 26, first-come, first-served from Monday to Friday from noon to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m....The site will be open for vaccination registration and obtaining QR codes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The holiday schedule is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the site is closed Jan. 1 and open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
At the Parc Extension vaccination site, 7101 Park Avenue, the Moderna vaccine is available "without an appointment as of Dec. 26, first-come, first-served. Pfizer is available with an appointment as of Dec. 20 every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m, on Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the site is closed Jan. 1 and is open on Jan. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As well, on Dec. 28 and 29, vaccinations will be available via walk-in at Assuna Annabawiyah Mosque at 7720 Hutchison St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
