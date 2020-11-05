Jennings looks ahead

It's a busy week for Marlene Jennings. Completing her mandate as trustee of the English Montreal School Board, winning the presidency of the Quebec Community Groups Network, and on the eve of her 69th birthday next week, the former Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Lachine MP is looking to the future of Quebec’s English speaking minority.
Jennings presented her candidacy to some 25 voting members of the Quebec Community Groups Network on Thursday and was elected, defeating incumbent president Geoffrey Chambers, who faced growing criticism over several leadership issues as far back as last year. Jennings has served as QCGN treasurer.
About a fifth of its member organizations left last year, and Jennings says the group is embracing a “QCGN 2.0” vision, “addressing the need to be modernized and respond to increasingly diverse needs of the English speaking communities across Quebec.”
She says it's a plan conceived by the entire board with care and was proud to be part of it, feeling she's best placed to see to its implementation. “I'm a rassembleur,” she told The Suburban, “and anyone who's ever known me knows that I can bring together people with very divergent views to work on common issues.”
She's particularly concerned about access to health and social services in English, which is a very different situation for a person in the regions as it is for an anglophone living in the centre of Montreal. “Pre-pandemic our health and social services were under enormous strain and access to these services in English was sadly lacking in too many areas because the legislation is built on old historic models where we went to hospitals to get all those services.” It doesn't account for the downloading of these services to the private sector.
Without access plans for regional health authorities to follow in terms of providing English services, there are vulnerabilities, including that those delivered by contractors can’t always deliver in English. “Unless you or your loved one is faced with it most people don't know about it,” she says, adding that she worked successfully on exactly these types of files as an executive board member of the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal. Accordingly, she laments that any work by QCGN on the issue has been done on an ad hoc basis, without official standing committee meetings held for some time.
She rejected criticism of her position as an EMSB trustee, which some used to question her community loyalty. “I know there are individuals trying to make it into an issue that I was once courted by the CAQ before the elections, which I refused precisely because of their stance on the English speaking minority, but because I accepted to be trustee that somehow I'm a lackey of the CAQ government?”
“Anybody who knows me knows I'm an ardent, vociferous advocate for the rights of the English-speaking community.” She also fully supports the court challenge to Bill 40 which she says is a clear violation of the English communities’ right to control and manage education. “You really must be desperate to pull out an argument like that against me.”
Jennings is leaving her trustee post which she was assigned after a provincial government investigation highlighted significant gaps in public funds management; profound lack of awareness of roles and responsibilities of elected officials; excessive politicization of decision-making; irregularities in awarding of contracts and management of human resources.
“I have come to know so many senior administrators, assistant directors, directors and professionals, and have enormous respect and affection for them. Over the past year they learned and embraced fully their roles and responsibilities, making accountable decisions within the scope of their authority – that they are supposed to make – and not have to send up to council for decisions.”
Jennings also leaves behind a comprehensive report and short list for a new Director-General, gleaned from an initial group of more than 80 applicants, culled through what she called a rigorous process that left no stone unturned and adheres to the best professional hiring practices. That does not guarantee though that recommendations will be respected by the incoming council, the bulk of which was acclaimed last month.
The file – and proverbial ball – will be in the hands of council, but she dismissed the notion that it can simply reject the selection process and recommendations. “If they do, they'll have to justify it,” she told The Suburban.
Even a rejection on principle? “I'm a strong proponent of our constitutional right to control and manage our institutions and I will never budge an inch on that… But over the last decade the EMSB has experienced many problems, dysfunction, and bad governance. At what point do repeated mistakes and flaunting of good governance practices, not for one year, not for two years, not for one term, but literally for successive terms, become a constitutional right?”
She says her final report will be delivered to the government next month, but she has already delivered multiple progress reports along with recommendations going forward, including that the government hire an external consultant to work with the council and senior administration “to ensure the action plan and transformation project continue to progress and advance in a positive way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.