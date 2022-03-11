Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest officially launched his race for the federal Conservative leadership in Calgary last night.Charest was the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party from 1993-1998 and played a critical role in defeating the 1995 Sovereignty Referendum in Quebec. After that, he was pressured by politicians from all parties to take the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party in order to assure Canadian unity and defeat the separatist option in Quebec. The other Conservative candidates for the leadership are MPs Pierre Poilievre and Leslyn Lewis, and Ontario independent MPP Roman Baber.
Charest told the gathering in Calgary that "we are [in Canada], of all the places in the world, the best place to be born and be able to raise a family and have a job. And yet, when I look out, I see a country that's way below its potential."
"If this country is going to meet its potential, it needs national political parties and the Conservative Party of Canada has that responsibility, and we should not take that lightly. This isn't just a mission, it isn't just the story of an election campaign, this is something we owe to the citizens of the country, that is embedded in the history of our party, and that's to be a national political party able to bring the country together. We cannot continue to be balkanized the way we are now.”
Charest added that he sees today's Conservative Party as, "fractured.And the party needs to look at itself and ask itself what is it that we represent, who is it that we represent." Also in his speech, Charest made clear his support for pipelines and called for the repeal of environmental and energy laws C-48, which bans oil tankers off the northern coast of British Columbia; and C-69, the law that changed the environmental assessment process for energy projects. He also disagrees with a carbon tax increase that is supposed to take effect April 1.
Also, in an interview with Radio-Canada, Charest was asked his position on Quebec's Bill 21, which bans persons of authority under provincial jurisdiction, including teachers, from wearing religious clothing and symbols. Charest said he respects provincial jurisdiction and would not initiate a court challenge as Prime Minister. "But if it does end up in front of the Supreme Court of Canada, we will have our say," he added.
