Jamaican Jewish history project in works

B'nai Brith Canada and Canadian Jamaican organizations are collaborating on a project to highlight a particular chapter of Jewish history in Jamaica during World War II, B'nai Brith announced.
The organizations working with B'nai Brith Canada include the Jamaican Canadian Association, the Jamaica Association of Montreal, the Jamaican Cultural Association of Nova Scotia, and the Jamaican Canadian Association of Alberta.
York University historian Diana Cooper-Clark did research that will reveal "that nearly 1,000 Jews from many parts of Europe, particularly the Netherlands, were housed at the Gibraltar refugee camp, near Kingston in Jamaica between 1942 and 1945. At that time, Jamaica was part of the British Empire.
"The camp’s location is within the grounds of the University of the West Indies these days. Cooper-Clark’s work has uncovered that the camp had a capacity of 6,000. There is some question as to why British authorities did not use the camps to their full capacity."
Mark Henry, president of the Jamaica Association of Montreal, said that “many people are surprised to learn that Jewish history in Jamaica stretches back to the start of colonial history.
"Jamaica was the first place to allow Jews to vote in the British Empire. It has always provided a sanctuary against antisemitism, and it is no surprise that in 1942 Jamaicans welcomed the Jewish refugees with open arms.”
Henry pointed out that there was a recent reunion in Kingston of those who lived in the refugee camp. He said the public "needs to know more about this little-known chapter of history."
“The Gibraltar story is important not only because it broadens our knowledge of the Holocaust but also aids our understanding of enduring warm relations between the Jamaican and Jewish peoples,” said Marvin Rotrand, national director of B'nai Brith Canada’s League for Human Rights. “Today, there are growing ties between Jamaica and Israel and there are 2,000 persons residing in Jamaica who identify as Jewish.”
Rotrand added that Jamaica’s Jewish community is diverse, "representing people of various races and reflecting both Sephardic and Ashkenazi Jewish traditions.
"The Kahal Kadosh Sha'are Shalom synagogue on Duke Street in Kingston dates from 1912 and is noted for its architectural value and can accommodate more than 600 persons for services."
"We are pleased to alert Canadians to Professor Cooper-Clark's scholarship," said Olive Phillips, president of the Jamaican Cultural Association of Nova Scotia. “During World War II, Jamaicans served to defend Britain and volunteers in the Caribbean Regiment were stationed in the Middle East, including in Israel, creating a lasting link.”
"Our organization speaks for the Jamaican-Canadian diaspora in Ontario,” said David Betty, president of the Jamaican Canadian Association in Toronto. “But even in our community, this story of compassion is too little known. While the world closed its doors to Jews, Jamaicans were ready to help."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.