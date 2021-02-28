They are all around us every day. The people we depend on to be there. The people who without fanfare, noise or self-promotion do the hundred and one things that we too often take for granted. They evidence the senses of duty,honour and compassion that we all strive for. Too often they do not receive sufficient recognition, yet without them our communities and our institutions would be so much weaker.
Izak Blitzer is such a man. Maurice Walsh had a fitting line in his 1933 short story “The Quiet Man” that became a hit movie of the same name twenty yeas later starring John Wayne. Blitzer is not as physically big as Wayne, but he is just as steely and strong and stoic as Wayne’s character Sean Thornton. There is a beautiful line that Walsh wrote that aptly describes Blitzer. “What kind of a man is he you ask? A better man than you’ll ever know.”
I got know him through Congregation Zichron Kedoshim (In Memory of the Martyrs) the synagogue where he acted as Gabbai (Deacon) and where I went often with my father Misha. Blitzer’s son Abe - an accountant now living in New York - is a great friend of mine but what stands out in my mind are the endless images of Izak Blitzer walking to the synagogue - even in snowstorms - not just to pray but to make sure that there was a Minyan and that other things that had to be taken care of were taken care of. He has a tremendous feeling of responsibility to community.His acts of Chessed - righteousness - to people struggling with life’s travails are countless. All done quietly and humbly. Lishmo - for the sake of it - as the Talmud comments. Not for credit. Done simply because it was the right thing to do. He knows that actions are as important as prayers.
I remember another side of Izak Blitzer too. The peacemaker and quiet voice of reason. My late father was a great and heroic man. But he had a temper that was quickly sparked. He was also involved with the same synagogue and sometimes had quite heated arguments with members of the executive. Izak Blitzer was always there to calm things down and establish some common ground. My father always called Blitzer, “a mentsch fun vert” a man of worth. That was my dad’s highest accolade.
Even as he approaches his centenary, Izak Blitzer still carries on with strength and independence. Until Covid struck, Izak enjoyed using his lifelong Y membership, consistently working out the Y’s gym, enjoying the sauna as well as gathering with friends for coffee and the latest news. He still lives an independent life with his wife of 72 years Helen Feldman in their duplex in Snowdon. Blitzer was born in Boyanev, Poland and was one of five children, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. His only surviving sibling is his youngest brother David, a fellow Montrealer who turned 90 this past summer.
In Poland his family owned sawmills in Madan Kovashevski, but from 1939 to 1946 the whole family was sent to work in camps in Uzbekistan. After the war, in 1946 he returned to Poland and went to the Polish-Czechoslovakian border because they learned they would be able to obtain papers to immigrate to Palestine. At that time he met his future wife Helen Feldman and returned to Poland where they married on Dec.14 ,1948.
During this period, his brother-in-law Cemach Wolbromski who had arrived in Canada first, sent papers for both Izak and Helen so they could immigrate here. The two brothers-in-law established a clothing factory on St. Laurent Blvd. They specialized in making uniforms and operated the company for 22 years until its sale. Since Izak always enjoyed staying active, he then worked as a bookkeeper at Glatts Kosher meats until his retirement in 1991.
Even as he approaches 100 he continues to seek opportunities to venture out every day. Family and faith have always been pivotal to Izak regardless of circumstances and he is a proud father, grandfather to Melissa, Jason and Rachel as well as a great-grandfather to Addison and Cole. Whether it’s playing word games with Rachel or chess matches with great-grandson Cole, he’s always on his “game” and sharp as a knife at 100 years young. Although his son Abe and wife Chava live in New York, they enjoy spending time together during their visits as well as with his daughter Lilly and husband Bill who live in Montreal.
And Thursday, a day before his centenary, Izak and Helen will get their vaccines!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.