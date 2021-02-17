Ontario resident, Lucy (last name withheld upon request) a healthy mother of two, was ordered to take a PCR test along with her co-workers in early November when a colleague tested positive for Sars-Cov-2. Her result was negative. A few days later she developed an exceedingly high fever and made a visit to the emergency. A doctor diagnosed her with a lung infection and sent her home with an antibiotic and an order of bed rest.
Lucy rapidly deteriorated. The antibiotics were not helping.
She could not eat. Had diarrhea for days. She had shooting pains under her ribcage. She returned to the hospital and this time her PCR test came back positive for the virus. The doctor sent her home with painkillers and another order of bed rest. Nothing more.
Her daughter remained by her side, day after day, tending to her very sick mother. Meanwhile, Lucy’s son was working alongside an Ontario family physician, Dr. Ira Bernstein, who decided to treat Lucy. Bernstein immediately prescribed Ivermectin, knowing its often successful effects,. Two days later, Lucy felt considerably better. In Lucy’s words, “My daughter is my angel, and my wonderful son sent me an angel,” referring to Bernstein, the doctor who prescribed Ivermectin, which she believes saved her life.
Bernstein and many other doctors are extremely troubled as to why doctors are not prescribing Ivermectin. “It simply is not good enough to advise infected persons to go home, isolate, wash their hands, and if they get worse, go to the hospital. With the information now widely available, we need to do better as a country and manage this disease better using therapeutics that have been deemed safe and effective,” says Bernstein.
He has been prescribing Ivermectin, “off-label” as per the FLCCC I-MASK Protocol to several of his higher risk symptomatic Covid-19 patients, and the results have been dramatic. The pioneers of Ivermectin use for Covid-19 are Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory founding members of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) along with Dr. Andrew Hill, researcher, and consultant to the World Health Organization (WHO). Their evidence was presented before the NIH Treatment Guidelines Panel and is now listed as a viable treatment option.
Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir, interferon, convalescent plasma, tocilizumab, or monoclonal antibody therapy, were not working as well, especially in later phases of the disease. In the face of this, Kory and his team discovered that Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine, had highly potent real-world, anti-viral, and anti-inflammatory properties against SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19.
They reached this conclusion after a review of a wide range of studies, including many randomized and observational studies. FLCCC found repeated and substantial improvements in outcomes when ivermectin is used both as a prophylactic and in treatment for mild, moderate, and even severe COVID-19 cases. It has proven successful in densely populated regions like India with results so significant lockdown measures have been lifted.
Baffling for some doctors is why Ivermectin is not considered more often in this emergency. Kory, an ICU doctor, says by the time patients reach him they are dying of lung failure. The most devastating part is that these patients were healthy, vibrant members of society. “Ivermectin has the most profound evidence base of efficacy which in my opinion rivals that of penicillin in bacterial infections of the ‘40s. Yet, in 2021 almost no one in the health care system can recognize that, and that is the most illustrative example of mass delusion in the system, and I have no idea how to solve it.”
Advocating for patients is a daily practice for Bernstein as well. It is also the reason he went above and beyond by writing an email to Canada’s public health director Dr. Theresa Tam, to ask what more “sufficient evidence” is required for Canada to recommend Ivermectin as a standard first line therapy. He has yet to receive a response.
Recommended vitamins and minerals can be found on the FLCCC website. Those ill with the virus or have weaker immune systems must ask their doctors for this “off-label” treatment. You can print a copy of the manuscript from the FLCCC site and present this to your doctor. Even with the incoming vaccines, there are no guarantees. Ivermectin as companion to the vaccines is a meaningful solution according to many doctors. One does not need to cancel the other out — it can be both.
In the words of Bernstein, “Dr. Tam, please help Canadians. Effective therapeutics like Ivermectin will help Canadians recover from recurrent lockdowns which are taking huge tolls on Canadian lives.The time is now.”
(1) comment
It is unfortunate that doctors must use valuable drugs like ivermectin off label in order to help patients. Several meta-analyses of ivermectin use in COVID-19 have shown that 80% of deaths could have been prevented. Of the randomized controlled trials, 100% showed benefit to patients. No more research is required - we know ivermectin saves lives. So now we must ask "Why is Health Canada recommending against its use?" And why have Canadian doctors not been encouraged to use other effective therapies like hydroxychloroquine/zinc/azithromycin? Personally, I believe it is so Canadians attach all their hopes to an experimental COVID genetic modification product i.e. "vaccine", that, if we were not under "Emergency measures" could never be licensed in any country for any age patient group for safety and efficacy reasons. Bravo to Dr. Bernstein for putting his patients first! This type of smart, caring doctor is becoming hard to find these days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.